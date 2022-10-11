What is Georgia’s favorite Halloween Candy?

The results are in, and once again Georgia’s favorite Halloween Candy remains the Swedish Fish.

Swedish Fish have been in the lead as the favorite Halloween candy of Georgia since at least 2020, according to CandyStore.com, which uses 15 years worth of buying data to release its yearly ranking of Halloween candy by state.

Georgia is the only state in the United States that prefers Swedish Fish over all other candies. Nationwide, the top 10 snacks are Reese’s Cups, Skittles, M&Ms, Starburst, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops and — believe it or not — Candy Corn at number 10.

Georgia’s second favorite candy is Jolly Ranchers and the third is Reese’s Cups.

According to CandyStore, shoppers in the United States are expected to spend $3.1 billion on candy this year, which is a win for the candy industry and dentists everywhere.

The average American spends $27.55 on Halloween candy.