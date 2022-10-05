$10,000 reward offered for information about the death of Kasara Brown and her unborn baby

FITZGERALD — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of a woman and her unborn baby in her Fitzgerald home.

The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help with information surrounding the murder of Kasara Brown.

On September 15, 2019, Brown, who was eight months pregnant, was found dead at her home in Fitzgerald. According to the FBI, Brown died from multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.