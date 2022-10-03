A Florida woman and her two children were killed in a crash in Macon

A fatal traffic collision on I-475 in Macon claimed the lives of a Florida woman and her two children Sunday.

The crash occurred just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2 p.m.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on I-475 just past the Thomaston Road bridge when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

There were three people in the vehicle and all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Leon Jones.

The driver was 41-year-old Karen Gregory, and the passengers were her children 19-year-old Kyron Gregory and 10-year-old Yahvi Gregory of Jacksonville, Florida.

Investigators are still determining what caused the wreck. No one else was injured during the collision.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.