Tropical Storm Ian: What we know and how it could impact Georgia

The Gist: Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean on Friday and is on a path that could see impacts to Florida and Georgia this week.

Timing: Ian is making a slow trek up the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall in Cuba on Tuesday and will start affecting the Florida coast on Wednesday. The storm is most likely to be felt in Georgia on Thursday afternoon as it nears the Florida Panhandle.

In Georgia: Current models predict that Ian will make landfall in Florida and continue up through Georgia impacting the weather in the entire state. Damages and danger will depend on how strong the storm is once it reaches Florida and Georgia.

Remember: Tropical storm paths and strengths can change on a dime and Sunday morning is early to predict what could happen Thursday and Friday. We are reporting on this early so you can be prepared and watch the storm’s path.

