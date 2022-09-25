Roswell apartment fire displaces 22 residents

The Scoop: A fire broke out at the Rosemont Apartments in Roswell at about 8:22 p.m. Saturday. The call came in at 8:22 and firefighters were on the scene at 8:26.

The Fire: Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire conditions from the roofline of a 10-unit apartment building. Four of the units and the attic area sustained significant damage.

The Cause: According to the Roswell Fire Department, a resident called to report smoke and fire coming from a dryer inside their apartment.

The Rescue: No injuries were reported, but 22 residents were displaced. The American Red Cross was notified and is working with the property management company to assist the displaced residents. The firefighters rescued one dog, one cat, and one bearded dragon from the building.

The Last Word: According to the Roswell Fire Department, the property had working smoke alarms at the time of the fire. The fire department would like to remind everyone that working smoke alarms save lives. Make sure that smoke alarms are tested monthly and are less than ten years old. For more information on fire safety, visit www.roswellgov.com/fire or https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Staying-safe/Safety-equipment/Smoke-alarms.

