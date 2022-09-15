Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office asks for your help finding a person of interest in Nawaka Ave. shooting

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that occurred last week.

Please assist the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office with identifying the pictured male. On 09/08/22, According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 8 between 8:30 and 9 p.m., a man was shot in the leg on Nawaka Ave.

The man pictured above this story was captured on video leaving the area immediately after the shooting.

Detectives would like to speak with the individual in reference to shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective LeeAnn Moody with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706)935-2424.

