Wet weather expected for Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout Georgia each day of the long Labor Day weekend, possibly putting a damper on what many consider the last celebration of the summer.

According to the National Weather Service, the daily rainfall will remain well into next week.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe limits, but an isolated strong thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Primary hazards will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible area-wide from Sunday through Thursday. A few storms could become strong each day with frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and gusty winds possible.

Get More Context: With the barrage of information coming through your social media feeds and phone notifications, it can be hard to get a clear picture of what’s happening in your community and throughout the state. Click here to see what else is happening in The Peach State and get your news in context instead of relying on social media feeds and notifications for your news. We’ll help you stay informed.