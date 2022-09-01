Missing Macon woman Marcie Renfroe found safe

Update: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were notified by the family of 34-year-old Marcie Renfroe, that she has been located and is safe. The original article is below.

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing person.

According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Marcie Renfroe was last seen by family, at her home on Napier Avenue, on August 30.

Authorities say Renfroe is described as a black female, she is about 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcie Renfroe is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

