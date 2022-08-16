Owner of Dirty South Diesel charged with fraud

NEWNAN — The owner of Dirty South Diesel in Newnan was arrested and charged with insurance fraud and felony theft by taking.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced the arrest of 43-year-old Courtney Jenkins Gour, of Newnan, on Monday. She has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud and three counts of felony theft by taking.

“Between August of 2021 and February of 2022, Ms. Gour filed three fraudulent claims against National Truck Protection on behalf of her company, Dirty South Diesel,” King said. “Ms. Gour submitted claims forms stating that her shop had completed warranty repair work and received three payments totaling just over $50,000. Upon receiving complaints from her clients, one of our investigators was dispatched and discovered that no work had begun on the client vehicles.”

The arrest warrants were taken out on Aug. 8 and Gour was taken into custody that same day.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

