Georgia woman shoots Clayton County Police officer

A Clayton County Police officer was hospitalized last night after she responded to a suicidal person call and was shot by the suspect, who fled to Atlanta.

Clayton County Police Officers responded to a home on Newbury Drive in Jonesboro at 11 p.m. Police received three separate suicide calls on this individual. The initial suicide call was placed at 9:40 p.m., a second call at 10:05 p.m. by the individual’s mother, and a final third call was made at 11 p.m. by the female individual threatening suicide.

Clayton County Officers were dispatched to the scene for further investigation.

Officer Demika Lloyd arrived on scene and made contact with the suicidal individual, who police say produced a handgun and fired two shots at Lloyd striking her.

According to police, the woman then fled the scene in a black Jeep.

The Atlanta Police department located the Jeep a short time later in the area of Macon Drive and Polar Rock Road.

According to police, the woman produced a handgun firing it at Atlanta Officers. Officers returned fire striking her.

The woman was transported to AMC with life-threatening injuries.

Officer Lloyd was transported to Grady Hospital for her injuries. Lloyd has been with the Clayton County Police Department for about a year and a half.

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Clayton County Police Department. The incident which occurred in the City of Atlanta is currently under investigation by the GBI and the Atlanta Police Department.

