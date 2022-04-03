Man fatally shot in parking lot of College Park shopping center

One man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a College Park shopping center.

On April 2, 2022, at about 4:16 P.M., Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road, in College Park in reference to a person shot.

During the investigation, officers learned a man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of Rivers Station Shopping Center.

Due to the investigation being in the preliminary stage, police are not releasing the victim’s name or age.

Currently, no one is in custody, and this investigation is ongoing.