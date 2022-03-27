Fight with Boomys bouncer leads to police shooting suspect

SAVANNAH — A fight with a bouncer in Savannah set off a series of events that led to a man being shot by police.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, two Savannah PD officers were working off-duty providing security at the Congress Street Social Club at 411 W. Congress Street in Savannah. At about 2:57 a.m., the officers were told a man was outside in front of Boomys Restaurant & Bar, located next door, holding a handgun.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Robert Gadson, of Savannah, had been involved in an argument that turned physical with a Boomys’ bouncer and he allegedly pulled out a handgun.

According to the GBI, when officers approached Gadson, they gave verbal commands for him to drop his weapon, at which point he pointed it toward the officers. An exchange of gunfire between the officers and Gadson occurred that resulted in Gadson being shot.

Officers administered first aid and Gadson was taken to a local hospital in Savannah where he is currently in critical condition. No officers were injured in this incident.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 33rd officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.