A Georgia man took a school bus on ‘joy ride’ before crashing it

Paulding Deputies and Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol arrested a local man for stealing a Paulding County school bus and taking it on a “Joy Ride.”

In the early morning hours of Tuesday March 22 at about 3:49 a.m., Paulding police were contacted by a resident regarding a Paulding County school bus that had crashed into a fence in their yard.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, who was later identified as 21-year-old Cody Green, was reportedly intoxicated and subsequently restrained by neighbors until deputies could arrive.

Sheriff’s officials say Green forced entry into the gate at Moses Middle School where he later stole the bus. After a brief “joy ride” he crashed the bus into the fence of a residence on Birch River Point in Dallas.

The investigation into this incident was conducted by both the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol. Green was charged with the following offenses:

Theft by Taking (Felony)

Criminal Interference with Government Property (Felony)

VGCSA (Heroin)

DUI While Driving a Commercial Motor Vehicle

Driving a Commercial Motor Vehicle Without CDL

Failure to Maintain Lane

Hit and Run (2 counts)

Driving Without a Valid License

Driving in Violation of License Restrictions

Green is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond where more charges are pending. Deputies want to encourage anyone who may have seen this incident occur, or if anyone has any additional information, please call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or submit a tip via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.