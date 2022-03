Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill to suspend Georgia’s gas tax amid rising fuel costs.

The bill is in effect immediately and ill remain active until March 31.

What does that mean to you, the Georgia consumer? Georgia’s gas tax makes up about 29 cents per gallon of gas, which should save you a significant amount at the pump.

At the beginning of this week, gas prices in Georgia were averaging $4.29 cents per gallon, up $1.61 per gallon compared to this time last year.