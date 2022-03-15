Franklin County man charged with sexual exploitation of children

A Franklin County man was arrested Friday and charged with sexual exploitation of children.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 49-year-old Howell Tim Scott was arrested and charged with three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material) and three counts Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

The GBI began an investigation into Scott’s online activity after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the online possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material.

This investigation led to a search warrant at Scott’s residence, where digital devices were searched and seized, and Scott was subsequently arrested.

Scott was transported to the Franklin County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.