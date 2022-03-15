Domestic violence call ends in shootout at DeKalb apartment complex

A 42-year-old man was shot yesterday during a shootout with police at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Police say at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to the Heritage Reserve Apartments in reference to a domestic violence call.

Upon arrival, police reported seeing a man carrying a gun chasing a female across the parking lot. When the officers attempted to take the man into custody, police say the man shot at them. The officers returned fire.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as additional officers arrived, the man fired at least one more round. Again, officers fired their guns. During the incident, the man was shot.

SWAT responded to the location and was able the take the man into custody. The suspect was then taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life threatening injury. The involved officers were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave. The GBI was requested and has taken over the investigation.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.