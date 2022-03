NORCROSS — A film crew working in the area around Thrasher Park will cause some traffic delays this evening in Norcross.

Drivers can expect delays around Thrasher Park on N. Peachtree Street and Park Drive starting at about 7 p.m.

Police officers will be conducting Traffic control around a lane closure on North Peachtree Street between Sunset Drive and Buchanan St.

Drivers are reminded to drive slowly and expect momentary delays.