Shootout at Georgia behavioral health hospital injures both officer and patient

LAWRENCEVILLE — A patient at a Lawrenceville behavioral health hospital and a Lawrenceville Police Officer were both hospitalized Wednesday after a shootout outside the hospital.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at about 10:40 p.m., Lawrenceville police received a call about an unruly patient at Summit Ridge Behavioral Health Hospital at 250 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville.

When officers arrived, they encountered 20-year-old Austin Collins in a fenced area at the back of the facility. Police say Collins attacked one of the officers and took his handgun. Collins was then shot by a second officer.

During the incident, the first officer was shot as well. Collins and the injured officer were taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

Collins is in critical condition and the officer is in stable condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 24th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.