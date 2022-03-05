Cupid ends Cobb County coronavirus Declaration of Emergency

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has rescinded the 2nd extension of the Declaration of Emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

The action came after a meeting with public health and healthcare officials who told her COVID cases continue to fall and the impact on local hospitals has lessened.

The extension was originally set to expire March 19.

Chairwoman Cupid signed papers Friday afternoon ending the declaration effectively immediately.

Some brief comments on the action from the Chairwoman can be viewed below.

The Declaration had allowed the county to activate its Emergency Operations Plan and hold some public meetings via teleconference.

Residents seeking a COVID test, vaccination, or information should visitwww.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com.