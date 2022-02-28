Georgia businesses urged to boycott Russia

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is asking Georgia companies and investors to stop doing business with Russia in solidarity with Ukraine.

“I am calling on all Georgians to do their part to support the people of Ukraine in their fight to defend against Russia’s aggression in Europe,” Raffensperger said.

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin has made clear his designs to roll back the progress of democracy and freedom in the world, and the people of Ukraine are bearing the brunt of his violent revisionism. I am calling on the people of Georgia to cease any business with Russia or investment in Russian assets, or companies that support Russia, to demonstrate our resolve on the side of liberty and freedom from tyranny.”

The secretary’s call follows the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week.

Raffensperger is Georgia’s commissioner of securities. In that capacity, he enforces the state’s securities laws, registering securities offered or sold in Georgia and overseeing firms and individuals selling securities or providing investment advice in Georgia.



