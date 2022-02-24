Glynn County Police Department Patrol officers responded with Glynn County Fire Rescue to a residence on Blythe Island Drive Wednesday afternoon just after 3:30 in regards to a suspicious device.

A caller to Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center reported while he was cleaning the garage of a recently deceased neighbor, that he found possible grenades.

In an abundance of caution, based on the appearance of the device, and information about the deceased person’s former employment and hobbies, the police department requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

After observing the device, officials made the decision to dispose of the devices on site. The GBI was able to successfully neutralize the item without injury or property damage using a controlled explosive charge.

Photos of the incident response are below.