One of Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalks was damaged by street racers

ATLANTA — During the overnight hours of Sunday, February 20, the Atlanta Police Department responded to reports of street racers at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Northeast Atlanta.

When officers arrived, the vehicles were no longer there, but officers found the reckless driving had caused more than loud noise.

Officers discovered damage had been done to one of the city’s rainbow crosswalks.

“We, like many of you, were disturbed when we saw the burn out marks on the crosswalks,” the police department said in a statement. “We want to be clear; we have zero tolerance for this in our city. Our investigators are working hard to identify anyone involved in this incident.”

Anyone with information on who caused this damage is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.