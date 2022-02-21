Forsyth Sheriff’s Office: 16-year-old shot friend while ‘playing’ with handgun

A 16-year-old boy was shot and his 16-year-old friend is in custody after Forsyth County sheriff’s officials say the two were ‘playing’ with a loaded gun.

On February 19, deputies responded to a 911 call of a person shot at The Villages at Castleberry Subdivision.

Deputies learned that two 16-year old boys were at the home alone and had acquired a handgun belonging to the parents of one of the boys. Sheriff’s Deputies, Forsyth County Fire and EMS arrived on scene and began lifesaving first aid of the child who was injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, preliminary investigation revealed the teens were “playing” with the handgun and had apparently loaded and unloaded it several times when the teen living at the home pointed the weapon at the other and discharged a single round striking him in the abdomen.

Detectives with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit arrived on scene shortly thereafter to begin an initial investigation.

Detectives say they believe alcohol and drugs were a factor in the shooting. Both teens attend school within Forsyth County.

The injured boy is in stable condition at an area hospital.

The boy who fired the handgun has been charged with Aggravated Battery and Minor in Possession of a Firearm and is currently in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation.