$10,000 reward offered for suspected arsonist

SAVANNAH — The Savannah Fire Department is asking for your help identifying a man who they say is suspected of setting a fire behind an Ogeechee Road convenience store.

The fire started at about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

If you know the man or his whereabouts, call the Savannah Fire Department Arson Unit at 912-644-5959 or the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. The hotline awards up to $10,000 for information leading to a conviction.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.