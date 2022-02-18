Roswell police search for suspect in $15,000 meat theft

ROSWELL — The Roswell Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen more than $15,000 worth of meat from Uncle Jack’s Restaurant on Canton St.

Police have secured arrest warrants for 53-year-old Warren Kearney of Sandy Springs in relation to two incidents of theft at the restaurant.

On Feb. 13, officers were dispatched to Uncle Jack’s restaurant at 1105 Canton St. in reference to a past burglary. According to police, at about 7:20 a.m. that morning, a single suspect forced entry to the business’ external freezer. Clear security camera footage captured the suspect loading high-value meat products from the freezer into his vehicle before leaving the scene.

On Feb. 17, officers began investigating a second burglary to the same location that occurred around 6:45 a.m. Security footage showed the same suspect again forcing entry to the freezer and stealing meat before leaving the scene.

“Our investigation and gathered evidence quickly led to the identification of Kearney as the involved suspect, who was known to the business as a recently-hired employee,” said Roswell Police spokesman Tim Lupo.

Detectives have secured warrants for Kearney’s arrest for 2 counts of 2nd-Degree Burglary.

Anyone with additional information about this case or the whereabouts of Kearney is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.