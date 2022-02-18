55-year-old Marietta woman killed in pedestrian crash

A 55-year-old Marietta woman was killed while trying to cross Lower Roswell Road Thursday evening.

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating the fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Lower Roswell Road at Sunset Trail just after 6:50 p.m.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that 55-year-old Elizabeth Hightower of Marietta was walking in the westbound lane of Lower Roswell Road. Police say she was not in a crosswalk.

A 22-year-old Marietta woman was driving a blue 2017 Nissan Altima in the westbound lane of Lower Roswell Road when the front left of her car struck Hightower. The impact pushed Hightower into the eastbound lane of Lower Roswell Road.

Hightower was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been notified.

The driver sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.