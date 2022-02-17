Macon woman killed while crossing street

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian traffic collision that occurred near the intersection of Houston Road and Broadway just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to sheriff’s officials, 57-year-old Vickie Elaine Smith, of Macon, was walking east across Houston Road near Broadway when she was struck by a vehicle.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle, a Mazda 3 was traveling south on Houston Road. It was driven by a 60-year-old Macon woman.

No one else was injured in this incident.

This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.