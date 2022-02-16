Road Closure Alert: DeKalb Industrial Way to close Friday

On Feb. 18, a portion of the northbound lane along DeKalb Industrial Way, at eastbound Lawrenceville Highway, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while crews work to install valves on new ductile iron pipe.

Message boards will be placed at the intersection. This section of DeKalb Industrial Way will reopen on Friday, Feb. 18, at 4:30 p.m.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project to address the repair needs of approximately 100,000 linear feet of water pipe as a part of ongoing maintenance to improve water service countywide.

Motorists should expect delays stemming from the lane closure. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.