Gwinnett County road rage incident leaves three injured with gunshot wounds

Three people were shot during a road rage incident in Gwinnett County Tuesday evening.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, 25-year-old Shormoi Martin, of Buford, has been arrested following the incident. Martin is being charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during a Felony.

Gwinnett Police officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 3820 Buford Drive at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Martin, the driver of a black Honda Accord. Martin was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. While rendering aid, officers asked about the gunshot wound. According to police, Martin then became uncooperative.

Around the same time, a white work van had driven to a nearby Gwinnett Fire station to get medical aid. The driver and passenger of the white work van were both suffering from gunshot wounds. The passenger was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, and the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

During the investigation, officers learned that both vehicles pulled into the parking lot of the U-Haul and were having a dispute over something that occurred on the road while they were driving.

“Allegedly, Martin began shooting from inside his car into the white work van. Martin then tried to leave the scene after shooting at the work van,” said police spokesperson Hideshi Valle. “The driver of the work van tried to stop Martin from leaving. Martin then got out of his vehicle and shot into the van again. The passenger of the van grabbed a gun and shot in the direction of Martin, hitting him in the leg.”

All three are in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-015707

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.