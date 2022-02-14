Have you seen missing 15-year-old Georgia girl Naeva Daniel?

RIVERDALE — Police in Clayton County are asking for your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police officers, 15-year-old Naeva Daniel was last seen on February 12, at 10 p.m. at her home in Riverdale.

Naeva is described as a 15-year-old black female, with blonde hair with red braids and brown eyes. Police say she weighs 160 pounds, and is 5’2” in height.

Naeva was seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Naeva Daniel is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.