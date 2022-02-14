Around Georgia: Your local fire department is busier than you think

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services reports that firefighters went out on a whopping 1,198 calls the week of Feb. 6 through 12.

That is an average of about 171 calls per day.

Calls included residential fires, brush fires, gas leaks, public service and EMS incidents.

Hail to the Chief

The City of Woodstock will host a retirement reception honoring Chief Calvin Moss. No RSVP is required. The reception will take place prior to the Regular Meeting of Mayor and Council.

Date: Monday, February 28th

Time: 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Location: The Chambers at City Center (8534 Main Street Woodstock, GA 30188)

For more information about the City of Woodstock, visit woodstockga.gov.

Rockdale County goes to war with litter

In an effort to continuously improve the quality of life for residents, Rockdale County is joining forces with the City of Conyers to fight an extensive war on litter. On Friday, March 11, 2022, employee volunteers from Rockdale County and the City of Conyers will be armed with neon safety vests, trash pickers, and trash bags spread throughout six zones around the community.

“There has been a noticeable uptick in the amount of trash, debris, and household waste throughout Rockdale County with kitchen appliances, car tires, sofas, and bags of trash just to name a few. This does NOT represent who we, the citizens of Rockdale County, are!” said BOC Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. “Through the joint partnership of the City of Conyers and Rockdale County, we are launching an aggressive ‘war on litter’ with a focused joint City/County clean-up event on Friday, March 11, 2022. Keeping our communities clean will take more than this one-time event. We all play a key role in keeping Rockdale/Conyers beautiful.”

Although County and City employee volunteers will be focused on March 11, County and City officials are encouraging citizens to help work together all year long to reduce the amount of litter that is collected on county roadways.

Firefighters also change flat tires

Alpharetta Fire’s Finest assisted a stranded motorist last month with changing her flat tire.

“Service above all isn’t always an emergency response it can be found in the smallest things to help the citizens of Alpharetta,” the public safety department said in a social media post.

The crews pictured below are from A shift Engine 85 and the brand new Quint 83.

