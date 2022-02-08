Atlanta listed as one of the ‘most neighborly’ cities in the U.S.

Small towns might be known for their friendly citizens living next door, but what about big cities? Which big cities are the most neighborly cities in the U.S.?

While some people barely speak to the people living next door, there are some cities in the U.S. where community and neighborliness prevail.

In a recent report, self-storage company StorageCafe surveyed close to 11,000 people from across the U.S. to find out the cities that best embody the neighborly spirit. The survey was based on on four essential factors that epitomize a good neighborhood: satisfaction with neighbors, sense of community, involvement in community activities and willingness to recommend their neighborhood to others.

If you live in Atlanta, you’re likely to have neighbors who look out for you, whether they do you a favor now and again or they volunteer in the community. In fact, Atlanta ranks 16th for community neighborliness.

Some interesting ATL stats from the survey: