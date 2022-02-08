Accused kidnapper shoots victim and Georgia deputy

A Banks County deputy is recovering from a gunshot wound received during an early morning shooting.

He is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

While on routine patrol, deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Banks Crossing. It is believed that the deputies identified a person of interest in an out-of-state kidnapping.

During the encounter, sheriff’s officials say the suspect brandished a weapon and abruptly shot his victim in which deputies responded with gunfire.

During a gunfire exchange, a deputy was shot in the hand and vest. The suspect received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

The victim was also transported for the wound she received from the suspect. No information on their condition is available at the present time.