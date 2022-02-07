Fulton County courthouse on lockdown due to suspicious package

Update: The area around the Fulton County Justice Center is all clear and is open to foot traffic, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Traffic has not opened yet for vehicles.

The Fulton County Justice Center complex is on lockdown due to a suspicious package near one of the parking decks at Underground Atlanta at MLD Drive and Pryor Street.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Atlanta Police Department are on the scene and have blocked roads around the courthouse until the all-clear is issued.

No one is allowed into or out of the justice center complex.

Several bus routes in the Downtown area are also delayed. The list of delayed routes is below.

Route 186: WB trips are delayed.

Route 186: EB trips are delayed

