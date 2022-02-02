Did Georgia’s Groundhog, Gen. Beauregard Lee, see his shadow?

Happy Groundhog Day, Georgia!

A recent cold snap with high winds has many Georgians hoping to hear good news of an early spring from Georgia’s own groundhog, Gen. Beauregard Lee.

Tuesday morning. Georgia’s prognosticator emerged from his home at the Dauset Trails Nature center and declared through his proxies that he did not see his shadow, meaning an early spring for Georgia.

Last year, the South’s most trusted groundhog also did not see his shadow.

Elsewhere in the country, Punxsutawney Phil, the popular weather prognosticator in Pennsylvania saw his shadow. Time will tell, which groundhog has the inside track on the start of spring.

Of course, regardless of what either groundhog saw this morning as they emerged from their burrows, Spring will arrive on Sunday, March 20, right on schedule.