Around Georgia: Body found in Jekyll Creek

A body was found in Jekyll Creek Monday afternoon.

According to a report by The Brunswick News, an angler found the body floating in the creek and contacted 911.

While no information is being released about the identity of the deceased, the Department of Natural Resources told the newspaper that the deceased lived outside of Glynn County.

