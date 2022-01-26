Roswell police arrest suspect in 10 entering auto crimes

ROSWELL — An observant witness and a coordinated police response led to the arrest of 30-year-old Dequan Hutchins, of Roswell.

Police describe Hutchins as a prolific entering auto suspect, now linked to at least 10 separate entering auto crimes in the City of Roswell alone.

According to the Roswell Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Harbor Landing Apartments just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 21 after a resident reported seeing a suspicious man looking into cars. Responding officers identified Hutchins as a suspect after he and his vehicle were seen leaving the area.

Hutchins was known to have outstanding warrants for his arrest for prior entering auto offenses.

Hutchins vehicle was quickly found again, unoccupied, in the nearby Teal Couty neighborhood, and officers set up surveillance to await his return. While doing so, other officers located at least one car in the area that had its window smashed out and interior ransacked.

At about 4:45am, police say Hutchins was seen walking in the parking lot, and immediately taken into custody without incident.

“Hutchins was in possession of a glass window-breaker device at the time of his arrest. Our investigation has linked Hutchins to at least 10 separate entering auto incidents and related crimes dating back to February of 2021,” said police spokesman Tim Lupo

Hutchins was booked into the Fulton County Jail on one count of Entering Auto, three counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft, and five counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud. Additional charges are likely forthcoming as this investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.