A small earthquake was felt in Georgia last night

If you felt the earth move just before midnight last night, you weren’t imagining it. North Georgia experienced a small earthquake at about 11:47 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was a 2.6 magnitude and originated just north of Eton, Georgia in the Blue Ridge Mountains near the border of Tennessee.

While much of the intensity was reported in far North and Northwest Georgia, some residents as far south as Paulding County and Carrolton reported feeling the tremors.

