This part of Georgia has one of the highest burglary rates in the nation

Burglary — defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony — is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries were reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in residential properties, more often during the day than at night.

Burglaries are typically carried out for monetary gain, and each year, these crimes result in billions of dollars in stolen property. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While burglaries can happen anywhere in the United States, in some parts of the country, they are far more common than others.

The Albany metro area in Georgia has one of the highest burglary rates in the country. According to the FBI, 837 burglaries were reported in Albany in 2020, or 574 for every 100,000 people. For context, there were 314 burglaries for every 100,000 people nationwide the same year.

Burglary — along with larceny and vehicle theft — is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to the higher than average burglary rate, the overall property crime rate in Albany is also higher than average. There were 2,938 property crimes in the metro area for every 100,000 people in 2020 — well above the national property crime rate of 1,958 per 100,000.

All crime data used in this story is from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. Only metro areas for which the boundaries defined by the FBI match the boundaries as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau were considered.

Rank Metro area Burglaries per 100,000 people, 2020 Total burglaries, 2020 Property crimes per 100,000 people, 2020 50 Beaumont, TX 511 2,002 2,052 49 New Bern, NC 530 657 2,151 48 Redding, CA 524 936 1,921 47 Lawton, OK 574 723 1,862 46 Odessa, TX 508 859 2,957 45 Columbia, SC 512 4,335 3,272 44 Lafayette, LA 515 2,523 2,487 43 Fayetteville, NC 518 2,752 2,334 42 Fort Smith, AR-OK 520 1,303 2,883 41 Charleston, WV 523 1,332 2,306 40 Spartanburg, SC 525 1,703 2,447 39 Sumter, SC 529 742 2,744 38 Springfield, MO 535 2,533 3,302 37 Wichita Falls, TX 537 809 2,564 36 Greensboro, NC 540 4,194 2,675 35 Little Rock, AR 541 4,039 3,179 34 Fairbanks, AK 547 180 4,152 33 St. Joseph, MO-KS 559 698 3,541 32 Corpus Christi, TX 565 2,430 2,944 31 Asheville, NC 565 2,638 2,634 30 Yakima, WA 566 1,420 2,725 29 Spokane, WA 572 3,277 3,479 28 Albany, GA 574 837 2,938 27 Memphis, TN-MS-AK 580 7,822 3,719 26 Springfield, OH 588 784 2,901 25 Amarillo, TX 588 1,561 3,043 24 Kalamazoo, MI 591 1,571 3,307 23 Shreveport, LA 603 2,369 3,588 22 Springfield, IL 612 1,257 N/A 21 Vallejo, CA 615 2,751 2,391 20 Goldsboro, NC 615 758 2,512 19 Rapid City, SD 617 887 2,971 18 Seattle, WA 617 24,849 3,157 17 Oklahoma City, OK 620 8,847 2,916 16 Fargo, ND-MN 649 1,611 2,829 15 Decatur, IL 659 677 N/A 14 Pueblo, CO 660 1,112 N/A 13 Tulsa, OK 667 6,704 3,110 12 Pine Bluff, AR 668 578 3,048 11 Florence, SC 673 1,379 3,601 10 Albuquerque, NM 688 6,356 3,654 9 Enid, OK 704 430 2,580 8 Bakersfield, CA 708 6,358 3,106 7 Lubbock, TX 796 2,584 3,682 6 Monroe, LA 836 1,665 3,654 5 Danville, IL 880 658 N/A 4 Jonesboro, AR 1,003 1,358 2,928 3 Alexandria, LA 1,019 1,541 4,019 2 Lake Charles, LA 1,066 2,247 3,814 1 Hot Springs, AR 1,203 1,200 3,584

