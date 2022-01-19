This part of Georgia has one of the highest burglary rates in the nation

Burglary — defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony — is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries were reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in residential properties, more often during the day than at night.

Burglaries are typically carried out for monetary gain, and each year, these crimes result in billions of dollars in stolen property. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While burglaries can happen anywhere in the United States, in some parts of the country, they are far more common than others.

The Albany metro area in Georgia has one of the highest burglary rates in the country. According to the FBI, 837 burglaries were reported in Albany in 2020, or 574 for every 100,000 people. For context, there were 314 burglaries for every 100,000 people nationwide the same year.

Burglary — along with larceny and vehicle theft — is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to the higher than average burglary rate, the overall property crime rate in Albany is also higher than average. There were 2,938 property crimes in the metro area for every 100,000 people in 2020 — well above the national property crime rate of 1,958 per 100,000.

All crime data used in this story is from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. Only metro areas for which the boundaries defined by the FBI match the boundaries as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau were considered.

RankMetro areaBurglaries per 100,000 people, 2020Total burglaries, 2020Property crimes per 100,000 people, 2020
50Beaumont, TX5112,0022,052
49New Bern, NC5306572,151
48Redding, CA5249361,921
47Lawton, OK5747231,862
46Odessa, TX5088592,957
45Columbia, SC5124,3353,272
44Lafayette, LA5152,5232,487
43Fayetteville, NC5182,7522,334
42Fort Smith, AR-OK5201,3032,883
41Charleston, WV5231,3322,306
40Spartanburg, SC5251,7032,447
39Sumter, SC5297422,744
38Springfield, MO5352,5333,302
37Wichita Falls, TX5378092,564
36Greensboro, NC5404,1942,675
35Little Rock, AR5414,0393,179
34Fairbanks, AK5471804,152
33St. Joseph, MO-KS5596983,541
32Corpus Christi, TX5652,4302,944
31Asheville, NC5652,6382,634
30Yakima, WA5661,4202,725
29Spokane, WA5723,2773,479
28Albany, GA5748372,938
27Memphis, TN-MS-AK5807,8223,719
26Springfield, OH5887842,901
25Amarillo, TX5881,5613,043
24Kalamazoo, MI5911,5713,307
23Shreveport, LA6032,3693,588
22Springfield, IL6121,257N/A
21Vallejo, CA6152,7512,391
20Goldsboro, NC6157582,512
19Rapid City, SD6178872,971
18Seattle, WA61724,8493,157
17Oklahoma City, OK6208,8472,916
16Fargo, ND-MN6491,6112,829
15Decatur, IL659677N/A
14Pueblo, CO6601,112N/A
13Tulsa, OK6676,7043,110
12Pine Bluff, AR6685783,048
11Florence, SC6731,3793,601
10Albuquerque, NM6886,3563,654
9Enid, OK7044302,580
8Bakersfield, CA7086,3583,106
7Lubbock, TX7962,5843,682
6Monroe, LA8361,6653,654
5Danville, IL880658N/A
4Jonesboro, AR1,0031,3582,928
3Alexandria, LA1,0191,5414,019
2Lake Charles, LA1,0662,2473,814
1Hot Springs, AR1,2031,2003,584

