Arrest made in hit and run that killed 7-year-old Georgia girl

ACWORTH — The suspect in a hit and run crash that killed a 7-year-old autistic girl in Acworth has been arrested.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, 47-year-old David Ngugi of Acworth was arrested and charged with Hit and Run (felony) on Saturday.

Police say video evidence provided to our investigators helped to track down the driver.

According to police, the 7-year-old girl had left her home unbeknownst to her parents and was walking along New McEver Road after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, when she was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Featured Post