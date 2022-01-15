MARTA General Manager Jeff Parker dead

MARTA officials confirmed the unexpected death of the transportation agency’s CEO and General Manager Jeff Parker Friday night.

Parker had served in the role as MARTA CEO for four years.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released the following statement on Parker’s passing:

“I am shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic death of my colleague and friend Jeff Parker. As MARTA’S General Manager and CEO, Jeff and I worked closely together when I chaired the Transportation Committee on City Council. Jeff understood that MARTA is more than just a transportation system—it represents connectivity for residents and visitors of our great city and region. My thoughts and prayers are with Jeff’s family and friends, and with the staff and board at MARTA, during this very difficult time.”

Parker’s cause of death has not been released.

