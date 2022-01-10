Uncertainty continues to drive gas prices up

Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.11 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 4 cents less than last month and 96 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $46.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

“Georgia gas prices inched upward over the past week,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Due to the lingering uncertainty of the economic impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant, no one can say with confidence where gas prices will go next. AAA recommends Georgians look for ways to save money at the pump. ”

National Average Increases As Crude Prices Climb

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $3.30. According to last week’s data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 10.1 million barrels to 232.8 million barrels last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand decreased from 9.72 million barrels a day to 8.17 million barrels a day. Typically, pump prices decline due to lower gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices. As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.

Regional Prices

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.19), Brunswick ($3.17), and Atlanta ($3.15).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Albany ($2.96), Warner Robins ($2.97), and Rome ($2.98).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.30 $3.30 $3.28 $3.33 $2.30 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.11 $3.11 $3.09 $3.15 $2.15 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA tips for saving money on gas:

Combine several errands into one trip to drive fewer miles. Take things out of your car that might add weight. Remove things like bike racks to reduce wind resistance. Avoid fast takeoffs and fast breaking. Shop around for gas, use the AAA app to find prices. Look for local discounts.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

