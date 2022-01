JONESBORO — Police in Clayton County are asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen at about 4 p.m. at her Mundy’s Mill Road home.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Khatari Perry is described as a 14-year-old black female with black hair, brown eyes.

She is about 5’01” in height and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Khatari Perry should contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

