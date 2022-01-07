Some trash services suspended in Gwinnett County due to COVID surge

The recent COVID surge continues to cause trouble for trash collection services in and around Georgia. In the latest news Waste Management is suspending some services in parts of Gwinnett County.

Waste Management will temporarily suspend bulky item and yard waste pickup in unincorporated Gwinnett County effective Friday, Jan. 7 due to a surge in COVID-19 infections among its workforce. Waste Management will prioritize trash and recycling services.

Waste Management provided the following message to its Gwinnett customers:

“Although Waste Management is committed to providing Gwinnett County customers with the world-class service we always have, the COVID-19 epidemic and the latest surge of the Omicron variant has temporarily impacted our workforce. A high percentage of employees are currently quarantined with the virus. These absences, while temporary, are negatively impacting our service. Therefore, you may experience some delays in garbage and recycling services.

“In response to the limited workforce, we are temporarily suspending Yard Waste and Bulk Item Collection Services. Garbage and recycling services will remain the same. Rest assured, we are working tirelessly to remedy the situation. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we navigate these challenging circumstances.”

Waste Management’s suspension of bulky item and yard waste follows a suspension of recycling, bulky items and yard waste collection by Republic Services. Both companies cite spikes in COVID-19 cases as the reason for their service interruption.

