COVID-19 surge causes trash pickup delays in Georgia

The recent surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 throughout the nation will impact trash pickup service in Georgia.

Waste Management reports several of its drivers are unable to work due to COVID-19 infections and service in several areas throughout Georgia and the Carolinas will be affected.

Waste Management says the driver and helper absences, while temporary, are negatively impacting the company’s ability to provide on-time service to customers.

With this Saturday being the New Years Day holiday, any scheduled customer not serviced this week will be carried over to next week.

In the meantime, Waste Management is recommending a few actions you might consider to help service customers more reliably:

• Limit the waste placed for collection to cart contents only

• Break down cardboard materials for recycling

• View and manage your account online

To activate your online Waste Management account, visit www.wm.com/myaccount. You will enjoy the benefits of managing WM services online, viewing pick up and holiday schedules, setting notifications and service alerts and enrolling in auto-pay and paperless billing.

Gwinnett County reports that in addition to delays from Waste Management, the county has also been notified that Advanced Disposal is having similar issues servicing customers during the COVID-19 surge.

HOW TO GET VACCINATED: COVID-19 has killed more than 20,000 Georgia residents. Don’t let yourself or your loved ones die from a preventable virus. COVID vaccines are free and widely available statewide without insurance or identification. To find a vaccination location or to schedule an appointment, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

