Severe storms possible in Georgia the rest of the week

Thunderstorms will be possible across north and central Georgia beginning today and tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, the primary threats will be gusty to damaging winds, a brief tornado, periods of heavy rain, and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning.

Isolated flooding will be possible where the heaviest rain occurs across north Georgia.

There is a chance for thunderstorms Thursday as well for north and central Georgia. The primary threats will be gusty to damaging winds, a brief tornado, periods of heavy rain, and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning.

Additional rounds of thunderstorms are possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some of the storms on Saturday may be severe.

There is also a possibility for some mixed wintry precipitation in far northern Georgia overnight Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts throughout the week for more details.