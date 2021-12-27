Georgia woman arrested in Christmas Day homicide

DUBLIN — A 29-year-old Georgia woman was arrested Monday in connection with a homicide that occurred at a Super 8 Hotel in Dublin.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Alyssa Danielle Wild, of East Dublin, was arrested during a traffic stop in Franklin, Tennessee.

Wild was wanted in connection to the murder of 38-year-old Charles Stephen Holmberg, of Cuthbert. Wild is charged with Murder with additional charges pending. She is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail.

“The investigation revealed that Wild and Holmberg were in a relationship,” said GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons.

In the early morning hours of December 25, the GBI was asked by the Dublin Police Department to assist with a death investigation at the Super 8 Hotel at 2150 US-441 in Dublin. Holmberg was discovered dead from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the hotel.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

