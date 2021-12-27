Four people shot in domestic violence incident on Christmas Eve

ALPHARETTA — A domestic violence incident in Alpharetta resulted in four people being shot with one of them dying from their injuries on Christmas Eve.

Earlier Christmas Eve the Alpharetta Police Department received multiple calls of gunshots in the area of Huntington Place.

According to police, a domestic violence situation escalated resulting in four people being shot. With one individual dying. The other three victims are severely injured but in stable condition.

Alpharetta detectives are currently working the case with the assistance of Roswell CSI.

If you have any information related to this case please contact Captain S. Woods at swoods@alpharetta.ga.us or call our anonymous tip line at 678-297-6300.