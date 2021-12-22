Baby, it’s cold outside: Atlanta opens warming center

ATLANTA — With temperatures expected to dip down to 32 degrees tonight, the City of Atlanta is activating its warming center again.

The city announced the opening of an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures.

The center will open tonight, Wednesday, December 22 at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Thursday morning at 7 a.m., December 23.

The warming center is at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW in Atlanta.

Transportation will be provided at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St. SW in Atlanta.