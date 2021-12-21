Glynn County’s new police chief promises transparency

Glynn County’s new police chief took office yesterday and began his time as chief with an open letter to all the citizens of Glynn County.

Police chief Jacques S. Battiste’s letter to the community is presented below in its entirety.

Good Afternoon Glynn County,

Today is my first official day as your Chief of Police, and I can’t emphasize enough how honored I am to have been selected to lead our police department. I take this role very seriously and I promise to make sure I give you my best every day. I have heard many of the challenges and shortcomings which our department needs to improve upon, but I have also had the pleasure of hearing many positive remarks about our officers and staff. With that said, I promise to uphold the following core values as your Chief:

• Professionalism: I will ensure that our department serves with pride every day. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life within our community through professional police service. We are committed to the prevention and reduction of criminal activity for years to come. Most importantly, our police powers are derived from the people we serve, and we will not tolerate the abuse of police authority.

• Openness and Honesty: Our responsibility is to serve as models of truth and honesty. We will always be truthful and open in our interactions with each other and with members of our community. I also believe in government transparency and will make sure that the community is aware of the activities of their police department.

• Loyalty: Our police officers will show allegiance to our community and to the department. We will take pride in our duties and will work hard to ensure that our citizens are safe.

• Integrity: Our profession demands that we all conduct ourselves with integrity and I will tolerate nothing less. We will also conduct ourselves with dignity and recognize that our personal conduct is inseparable from our professional reputations. Everything we do is a reflection on our police department.

• Community: We embrace collaboration with the community and recognize that we all, collectively, play a role in keeping our County safe. We are a law enforcement agency, and our duty is to justly enforce the law. However, our goal is to resolve problems through the law, and not abuse or mistreat our fellow citizens.

• Esteem: We will always value diversity and inclusiveness within our department. Your opinion matters to us regardless of race, creed, gender, or appearance. We understand that what makes our community such a wonderful place to live is the medley of cultures, ideas, and backgrounds that coexist among each other.

I truly hope that I was able to clearly share my vision for the Glynn County Police Department. I am enthusiastic about serving as your Chief, and welcome all of your ideas and suggestions on how to make our incredible department even better. I look forward to seeing you soon!

Respectfully,

Jacques S. Battiste

Chief of Police